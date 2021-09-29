3rd Street Market Hall makes hiring push ahead of opening
Downtown Milwaukee’s newest food attraction 3rd Street Market Hall is holding a job fair Wednesday as it gears up for an Oct. 18 public opening. The food hall, located at The Avenue development on West Wisconsin Avenue, aims to initially hire 25 people for available roles, including bartenders and bar managers, event sales, programming, social media managers, and support staff. Its vendors are also hiring to fill an estimated 150 positions collectively, a spokesperson said.biztimes.com
