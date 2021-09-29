CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3rd Street Market Hall makes hiring push ahead of opening

By Maredithe Meyer
Biz Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Milwaukee’s newest food attraction 3rd Street Market Hall is holding a job fair Wednesday as it gears up for an Oct. 18 public opening. The food hall, located at The Avenue development on West Wisconsin Avenue, aims to initially hire 25 people for available roles, including bartenders and bar managers, event sales, programming, social media managers, and support staff. Its vendors are also hiring to fill an estimated 150 positions collectively, a spokesperson said.

biztimes.com

