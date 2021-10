In 2021, the state of Illinois is making big money on parking tickets. Is it just me or has it gotten more difficult to find free parking in Illinois cities? It does not matter if you are in Rockford, Chicago, Naperville, or some other crowded area, it is just a pain. There is so many "permit only" or "time-limited" spots, it is likely you will come back with a ticket placed on your windshield.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO