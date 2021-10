The Cincinnati Bengals travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. What might fans expect from the team in Week 3?. The Cincinnati Bengals have opened the season to mixed results. After an excellent opening weekend win in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings, the franchise followed it up with a more typically disappointing showing in Soldier Field. Cincinnati’s first away game of the season against the Chicago Bears ended with a loss. The franchise failed to build on the momentum of a hard-fought win in Week 1, losing 20-17 against a middling Bears team.

