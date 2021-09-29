7 Spellbinding Stories from the Encanto Press Conference

Don’t show this to Yelena Belova! To celebrate Marvel Studios’ Black Widow becoming available to all Disney+ subscribers, we’re channeling one of the film’s funniest lines with this gallery celebrating our favorite heroes who can be “posers”—as in, they know how to strike a pose for the camera! While Yelena teased Black Widow for her super stance, Natasha’s not the only one who knows how to pose. We’ve rounded up images of some of our favorite Marvel heroes in poses that have now become iconic. Will Yelena ever give in to the power of cool poses? Watch Black Widow on Disney+ now and find out for yourself.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO