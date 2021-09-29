7 Spellbinding Stories from the Encanto Press Conference
An extraordinary family, and the equally wondrous, life-altering house they live in… Walt Disney Animations Studios’ Encanto—the studios’ milestone 60th animated feature—follows the Madrigals, a clan who live hidden in the mountains of colorful Colombia. Their home is an Encanto, an amazing place filled to the brim with heightened spirituality and more than a little enchantment. This Encanto has blessed every child in the Madrigal family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal… well, every child except one, that is: 15-year-old Mirabel (voice of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.d23.com
Comments / 0