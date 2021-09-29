Matthew Dowd Announces He’s Running for Lt. Governor
Matthew Dowd, the former chief strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential reelection campaign, has announced he’s running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat. Dowd release a campaign announcement video this morning, where he condemned GOP politicians for failing the people in the state, and called the current Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick both cruel and craven, denouncing him as a divisive figure who always puts the “me before the we”www.reformaustin.org
