Presidential Election

Matthew Dowd Announces He’s Running for Lt. Governor

By Reform Austin Staff
 9 days ago
Matthew Dowd, the former chief strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential reelection campaign, has announced he’s running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat. Dowd release a campaign announcement video this morning, where he condemned GOP politicians for failing the people in the state, and called the current Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick both cruel and craven, denouncing him as a divisive figure who always puts the “me before the we”

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

