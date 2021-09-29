‘Black Ink Crew’ Stars Walt & Jess Break Up

Congratulations are in order! The Baddest B*tch will soon become a Mrs. now that Trina has shared that she is engaged. The Rap icon keeps a low profile when it comes to her personal relationships but she has given the world a peek at her private life while featured on Love & Hip Hop Miami. On the show, fans saw that she was in a relationship with Raymond Taylor, a rapper who goes by the name Ray Almighty, and it looks as if they will be jumping the broom.

