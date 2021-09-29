Pasadena announces 3 drive-thru Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics

Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD) is starting to administer the third dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, also known as a booster shot, following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Boosters are currently only available to individuals who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Those who received Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson will need to wait until the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC review the data about boosters and determine the need for and safety of boosters for these vaccines.

According to current recommendations, individuals who should receive a booster shot include those who received the second of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and are 65 or older, residents of long-term care facilities, or 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions.

Certain other individuals may receive a booster dose if they received the second of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and are 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions, or 18 to 64 years with high institutional or occupational risk — including healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and daycare staff, grocery workers, and workers in homeless shelters or prisons.

To determine need for a booster shot, the CDC advises that people consult their physician.

“We encourage eligible Pasadena residents to receive a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine at least six months after completing their initial two-dose Pfizer series at one of many locations: through your own physician, a pharmacy or clinic, or at Pasadena Public Health Department clinics,” Pasadena Public Health Department Director and Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh said in a statement.

Those seeking Pfizer booster doses can make an appointment at MyTurn.CA.gov or at a local pharmacy that offers Pfizer vaccinations. PPHD is offering booster vaccines by appointment only for those registered through the MyTurn system. For those who need help making an appointment, contact the Pasadena Citizen Service Center at (626) 744-7311, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PPHD will host three drive-thru clinics for Pfizer booster doses by appointment only on Saturday, Tuesday, Oct. 5, and Tuesday, Oct. 12. Look for these clinics on MyTurn.CA.gov or contact the Citizen Service Center for help registering.

Residents will need to show proof that they have received two previous Pfizer doses. For most people, this will be in the form of the white vaccination card, a photo of the white vaccination card, or a digital record of the two doses. At all PPHD clinics, clients may be asked to sign an attestation form indicating they meet the criteria to receive the booster.