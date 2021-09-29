Election Day is coming up in Pennsylvania; do you have your voting plan ready?

PENNSYLVANIA — The next election in Pennsylvania is on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

If you would like to vote by mail ballot instead of going to your polling place on Nov. 2, you must apply for a mail ballot by Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Registered voters can vote in person at their polling place on Election Day if they choose not to vote by mail.

However, if you apply to vote by mail but change your mind, make sure to bring your mail ballot materials to the polls to cast your ballot in person.

You can find out more information about the elections here.