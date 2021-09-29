CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Day is coming up in Pennsylvania; do you have your voting plan ready?

By Leah Schoolcraft, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
PENNSYLVANIA — The next election in Pennsylvania is on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

If you would like to vote by mail ballot instead of going to your polling place on Nov. 2, you must apply for a mail ballot by Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Registered voters can vote in person at their polling place on Election Day if they choose not to vote by mail.

However, if you apply to vote by mail but change your mind, make sure to bring your mail ballot materials to the polls to cast your ballot in person.

You can find out more information about the elections here.

marvy
7d ago

No reason for mail-in ballots. People aren't huddled in their homes like hermits because of covid. If they could go buy lottery tickets and go buy liquor they can to the polls.

Ladro di Tomba
7d ago

vote in person. most secure way to do it. make sure to vote out all democrats and those Republicans who fell in lockstep with those democrats who helped to support breaking the election laws. vote in a governor who has no ties with the left and someone who cares about the truth, the law, the constitution of the state and the united states and the people and not for a political ideology.

Debra Zimmer
7d ago

Az.is getting down to the Truth finally about the last fraudulent election and it's looking like it is going to be Decertified in Az.

