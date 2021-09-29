CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. and Egyptian officials discussed two-state solution, Tunisia, Sudan and more -official

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other officials emphasized President Joe Biden’s support for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

In the talks the U.S. and Egyptian delegations also urged a return to constitutional order in Tunisia and discussed support for a civilian-led transition in Sudan, the official said. Sullivan reiterated U.S. Support for a diplomatic resolution regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and recognized Egypt’s concerns about access to the Nile’s waters, as well, according to the official.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. security adviser discusses rights in visit to Egypt, official says

CAIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed securing "tangible and lasting improvements" in human rights with Egypt's president and other top officials during a visit to Cairo on Wednesday, a senior U.S. official said. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sullivan also agreed to intensify cooperation...
POTUS
Norwalk Hour

China, NATO officials discuss Afghanistan, regional tensions

BEIJING (AP) — China's top diplomat has held a virtual meeting with NATO's chief to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, amid longstanding disagreements between Beijing and the U.S.-led alliance over regional policies. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the discussions had been “positive and constructive”. Foreign Minister Wang Yi...
FOREIGN POLICY
abc17news.com

Over 100 officials resign from Tunisia’s main Islamist party

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — More than 100 officials of Tunisia’s Islamist party Ennahdha have announced their resignations to protest their leadership’s inability to confront the nation’s political crisis. The split within the ranks of Ennahdha comes amid deep political crisis in Tunisia. President Kaïs Saied decided in July to sack the country’s prime minister, suspend parliament and assume executive authority, saying it was because of a national emergency. His critics called it a coup. Samir Dilou, an Ennahdha lawmaker, told The Associated Press the decision of 113 officials to resign was linked to the “impossibility of reforming the party from the inside.”
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Palestinians#U S#Egyptian#U S Support
AFP

US senators call to expel up to 300 Russian diplomats over visas

Leading senators called Tuesday on the United States to consider expelling up to 300 Russian diplomats unless Moscow issues more visas for the US embassy. The United States protested when Moscow on August 1 barred embassies from hiring Russian or third-country staff, forcing Washington to lay off nearly 200 locals at missions across Russia. In a letter to President Joe Biden, two Democratic and two Republican senators said that Russia has long counted local staff when calculating the number of US diplomats allowed. As a result, some 400 Russian diplomats are now based in the United States and some 100 US diplomats are in Russia, they said.
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

US and Chinese top officials to meet this week, SCMP says

(Oct 5): China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi will hold talks with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Switzerland this week, the South China Morning Post reported, as the world’s two largest economies try to break a deadlock in diplomatic relations. Yang and Sullivan will likely meet Wednesday the Hong...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Egypt
talesbuzz.com

Kerry says Biden not ‘aware’ Australia deal would irk France: report

United States climate envoy John Kerry claimed Tuesday that President Biden had no idea the US-UK-Australia submarine deal would upset the French government and “had not been aware of what had transpired” — as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Paris in an effort to ease the diplomatic tensions. Kerry,...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy