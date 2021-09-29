CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Murder suspect located by Omaha Police Thursday morning

By Matt Ryan
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 7 days ago
9/30/21 UPDATE:

According to Omaha Police, the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force located 19-year-old J'Maun Haynie and took him into custody Thursday morning.

9/29/21 ORIGINAL STORY:

According to a release from the Omaha Police Department (OPD), the department is searching for a man it has linked to a homicide that occurred on the night of Sunday, Sept. 12.

OPD says the suspect, 19-year-old J'Maun Haynie, is wanted for alleged first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two counts of using a weapon in a homicide and felony assault that occurred at 9901 Nicholas Street.

The department said, “On Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 11:03 p.m., Omaha Police responded to the parking lot at 9901 Nicholas Street to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived they located an adult male and adult female victim. The female victim, 18-year-old Haley Grim was transported by medics to CUMC - Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition, with non-life-threatening injuries. The male victim, 18-year-old Franco Vasquez, was declared deceased at the scene.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

