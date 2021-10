Good news for the folks abroad who still want to travel to Israel: As of this Monday (Oct. 4), there are no High Risk (“banned”) countries on Israel’s travel list. All vaccinated and recovered travelers, with less than six months since their second/third dose or recovery, are allowed to enter Israel from any country, provided that they have an entry permit or a B1/Multiple-Entry-B2 visa,” according to a spokesperson for the government.

