First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC; OTCQX: FTSSF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has awarded a contract to industry expert Metso Outotec for the design and manufacturing of solvent extraction cells as well as technical support for the layout of a new solvent extraction plant and its process control. Metso Outotec is recognized as a world leader in sustainable solutions for mineral processing and metal refining.

