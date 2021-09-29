CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

WATCH: Rabbi Moshe Dovid Tendler on the Temple Mount

By Video of the Day
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

For many years it was the custom of Rabbi Dr. Moshe Dovid Tendler, famed posek, professor, and son-in-law of the great Rabbi Moshe Feinstein to perform the commandment of “Mora Mikdash” – showing reverence to God at the place of the Holy Temple, by ascending the Temple Mount in strict accordance with halacha – Jewish law.

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

'There is a Jew hiding behind me – come and kill him'

When the former Trump administration announced that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the reaction in the Muslim world and among Muslim communities in the West was predictably furious. In the Friday sermons that followed that announcement, several imams around the world denounced Israel in uncomplicatedly antisemitic terms, many of them quoting the same hadith – a saying attributed to the prophet Muhammed – that speaks of a mass slaughter of Jews by the Muslim faithful.
U.S. POLITICS
LiveScience

Medieval Hebrew document could reveal why Dead Sea Scrolls were found in Qumran

An ancient Hebrew document created more than 1,000 years ago and stashed away in Cairo may unlock a secret of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Scholars of the scrolls have long wondered why so many fragments of the mysterious manuscripts — more than 15,000 pieces of more than 900 original documents — were hidden in caves around Qumran, in the hills of the Judean Desert just west of the Dead Sea in Israel, seemingly far from any major settlements.
RELIGION
BBC

Why does depicting the Prophet Muhammad cause offence?

A Swedish artist living under police protection after drawing a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad has died in a car accident. Why does depicting the Prophet Muhammad cause offence?. What does the Koran say?. There is no specific or explicit ban in the Koran, the holy book of Islam, on...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbi#Temple Mount#The Temple#Jewish
The Jewish Press

Bombshell: Jerusalem Court Approves Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount

Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court Judge Bilha Yahalom on Wednesday revoked a restraining order that was handed to a Jew who prayed on the Temple Mount, and confirmed that it is permissible for Jews to pray quietly in the holiest Jewish site, Israel Hayom reported (תקדים: ביהמ”ש אישר קיום תפילה יהודית בהר הבית). This constitutes the first explicit legal decision allowing Jews to pray quietly inside the Temple Mount compound.
WORLD
bluemountaineagle.com

Rabbi installed at Temple Bat Yam in Berlin

Berlin’s Temple Bat Yam officially introduced Rabbi Arthur S. Rutberg during an installation ceremony on Friday. Rutberg has led the congregation since July, but the community came together to celebrate his appointment with a night that featured the Delmarva Chorus and several speakers, including state Sen. Mary Beth Carozza. “Friday’s...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Jewish Vocalists Celebrate in Sukkah of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion

In a demonstration of unity in the Sukkah of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, Mizrahi singers together with Chassidic singers sang together the musical classics of Sukkot in an 11-minute celebration of vocal prowess. Top Mizrahi and Chassidic singers from all genres in Jewish music came to the mayor’s sukkah to...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
greenwichsentinel.com

Rabbi Geller to give Sermon and Discussion on Jewish Sacred Aging

Rabbi Geller — the first female senior rabbi in America, and an expert in Jewish sacred aging — will be giving the sermon during Friday night Shabbat services at 6 pm on October 8, and will lead a Sunday discussion at 10 am on October 10. Her topic is Jewish sacred aging, based on her research and inspired by her book, Getting Good at Getting Older. You’ll find Rabbi Laura’s remarks helpful, encouraging, and insightful whether you have reached a “certain age” or have loved ones who have.
GREENWICH, CT
The Jewish Press

Arab Report: Another Jewish Home Redeemed in Silwan

According to a Shebab news agency tweet on Wednesday, yet another home has been redeemed in the formerly Jewish neighborhood of Kfar Ha’Shiloach, a.k.a. Silwan. Last April, Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, who was appointed by Yasser Arafat to serve as the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem between 1994 and 2006, issued a fatwa (a legal opinion on a point of Islamic law given by a qualified jurist – DI) against sellers and real estate brokers of homes and land to Jews. The fatwa followed an announcement that 15 Jewish families had settled in their homes in Kfar HaShiloach in eastern Jerusalem.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Emerging From Formlessness Waters Reborn

Imagine waking up in a hospital bed with amnesia; you haven’t the foggiest clue who you are. You try to recall your most recent memories and how you may have gotten here, but you can’t seem to remember. After a few seconds, you come to realize that you truly have no idea who you are. Just then, a group of men enter the room and deliver some shocking news. They tell you that you are the leader of the country, and that once you’re feeling better, there are some important issues for you to deal with. How would you feel? You’d probably hold your head up high, realizing that you are someone important. But what if instead of addressing you as a world leader, those same people informed you that you were the hospital janitor; instead of awaiting your return to the oval office, they’re awaiting your return to the bathrooms on the second floor. How would you feel then? What would you think of yourself?
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

8 Years Since Passing of Israel’s Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, zt’l

This coming Shabbat will be the eighth anniversary (hilula) of the passing of former Israeli Sephardic Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, zt”l. One of the greatest Torah sages of the modern era, the 93-year-old rabbi was the longtime spiritual leader of the hareidi-religious Sephardic Shas party, and an author of some 50 religious tomes.
WORLD
WBRE

Scranton rabbi attends climate conference in Vatican City

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A climate conference with religious leaders from all over the world was held in Vatican City Wednesday and among those leaders, a rabbi from Northeastern Pennsylvania. About 50 global leaders, from nearly a dozen religious traditions, including Pope Francis and Scranton Temple Hesed’s Spiritual Leader Rabbi Daniel Swartz, gathered at the […]
SCRANTON, PA
The Jewish Press

Our Planet is Noah’s Ark

On the Israel Podcast: Join Rabbi Yishai for a deep dive on hidden meanings of Torah’s Flood narrative and what Noah’s Ark represents on our life. Then, the roots of the Biblical word “Hamas” – violent distruction – and Israel’s fight for control of the Holy Land.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Apocalyptic Visions

We’ve had the opportunity to study this haftara several times because it comes up twice every year – in late summer as one of the haftarot of consolation, and now for Parshat Noach. The vow to never again destroy the world by flood is here juxtaposed with some evocative language of the destruction of the physical world, which therefore naturally raises questions about whether Hashem is likely to destroy the world again, perhaps by some other means.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

2,700-Year-Old Private Lavatory Discovered in Jerusalem

A lavatory cubicle from the First Temple period, which was part of an estate from the late 7th century BCE, was discovered at the Armon Hanatziv promenade in Jerusalem, where two years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority and the City of David uncovered the remains of a magnificent building overlooking the City of David and the Temple Mount. It turns out one of the amenities of the building was a cubicle with a private toilet.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy