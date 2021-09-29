Oscar De La Hoya: “Edward Hearn Can’t Promote Here, Stay In The UK!”
In the world of business, regardless of the product or service, competition is a natural phenomenon. This is especially the case in the sport of boxing. Obviously, the fighters can and do maintain very ferocious rivalries and antagonistic relationships, this is only to be expected. Yet, the same is true for boxing promoters. In many instances, the promoters harbor much more vitriolic grudges than do their charges. This appears to be the case with Golden Boy Promotions (GBP) owner Oscar De La Hoya.3kingsboxing.com
