CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Oscar De La Hoya: “Edward Hearn Can’t Promote Here, Stay In The UK!”

By Bakari Simpson
3kingsboxing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of business, regardless of the product or service, competition is a natural phenomenon. This is especially the case in the sport of boxing. Obviously, the fighters can and do maintain very ferocious rivalries and antagonistic relationships, this is only to be expected. Yet, the same is true for boxing promoters. In many instances, the promoters harbor much more vitriolic grudges than do their charges. This appears to be the case with Golden Boy Promotions (GBP) owner Oscar De La Hoya.

3kingsboxing.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Wilder Responds To Joshua: “If You Don’t Get In That Ring, You Just Talk!”

Deontay Wilder not overly concerned with Anthony Joshua bout. For those familiar with Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO’s), there are a few statements that he is synonymous with. One of which is his desire to kill a man during a boxing match. The other is voicing his ambition to become the singular face and champion in heavyweight boxing. For years, he held the WBC heavyweight title while spreading these messages. That was before his title was violently heisted by Tyson Fury in a match where he was brutalized, bloodied, literally licked and knocked down several times.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Oleksandr Usyk wants his rematch with Anthony Joshua to be held at Kiev's Olympic Stadium in his native Ukraine... but beaten Briton's promoter Eddie Hearn hints any second fight would likely be back in the UK

Oleksandr Usyk, Ukraine, Kyiv, Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua, London, World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, Glen Johnson, Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex. London continues to be Oleksandr Usyk's lucky city but the new WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion would relish returning to his native Ukraine for a rematch against Anthony...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

De La Hoya slams Eddie Hearn & Anthony Joshua

By Allan Fox: Oscar De La Hoya went on the attack today in slamming promoter Eddie Hearn for “ruining the career” of his flagship fighter Anthony Joshua after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in London, England. While getting a face massage, De La Hoya, struggling with his...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Oscar De La Hoya
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
The Independent

Anthony Joshua is ‘sulking’ and ‘fixated on mistakes he made’ in Oleksandr Usyk defeat

A "frustrated" Anthony Joshua is "sulking" over his defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed.The now former world champion was handed just the second defeat of his professional career as the Ukrainian put on a show to claim a decision win and the heavyweight titles after once being unified cruiserweight king.Joshua is set to fight Usyk again with a rematch in the works as he bids to win back his WBA, WBO and IBF straps.But for now the Brit is instead choosing for a moment of reflection after a chastening night."I think AJ is humble...
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Ruiz After Joshua vs Usyk: “I’m Focused On Getting Those Titles Back!”

Oleksandr Usyk’s Win Over Anthony Joshua Motivates Andy Ruiz. Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) had a keen eye on Anthony Joshua’s September 25th loss to now unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. After all, Ruiz has twice been in the ring with Joshua and gave him the first defeat of his pro career.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Uk#Combat#Dazn#American#Mexican
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz: ‘I got stabbed,’ Nate Diaz was ‘getting into gang fights’

Nick Diaz and his brother, Nate Diaz, know plenty about adversity. Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 serves as a marquee fight on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card of UFC 266: “Volkanovski vs. Ortega,” which will take place this weekend (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming online via ESPN+. Ahead of the clash, Diaz opened up about his upbringing in a fight preview titled “Crossing Paths Again” from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) YouTube channel.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Miesha Tate on Jon Jones’ latest arrest: ‘He’s a grown-ass man and he needs to be responsible’

Two weeks ago, Jon Jones was arrested yet again, this time on charges of battery domestic violence. In the weeks that have followed, more details surrounding the arrest have come out, painting a disturbing picture wherein Jones’ fiancée, Jessie Moses, was found bleeding “from her nose/mouth” and admitted that Jones has gotten “a little bit” physical with her, though she denied that Jones hit her. It’s the latest in a long list of run-ins with the law for Jones, who has been arrested multiple times one charges of driving under the influence as well as other things, and many in the MMA community have seemingly had enough, including a notable figure who would call herself Jones’ friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

Evander Holyfield contests 109 seconds knockout, says he “tripped”

Evander Holyfield has explained why he lost via knockout in 109 seconds when returning to boxing after a decade away to face Vitor Belfort. The former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion took some punishment and many clean punches from Belfort, but that’s not the way he sees it. In a delusional...
COMBAT SPORTS
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Says 'Hell Yeah' He'd Fight Logan Paul, Envisions $100 Mil Payday

That very well could be a reality for Logan Paul ... 'cause Iron Mike says he's now down to box the YouTube star -- claiming the fight could earn the two a fortune!!. Tyson revealed on his latest episode of "Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson" that he'd have zero issues stepping into the ring with either Logan or Jake Paul ... adding the scrap could net a $100 million payday.
COMBAT SPORTS
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy