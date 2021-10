Fall is here and kids are back in school, which means flu season can’t be far off. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu season usually starts around October, and the agency is recommending that people get flu shots by the end of that month. Of course, the season will be even more complicated this year thanks to that other virus. COVID-19 infections are still averaging more than 100,000 a day, according to the data tracker from The New York Times, largely due to the ongoing spread of the delta variant.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO