Dow is announcing plans today to build the world's first zero-carbon ethylene and polyethylene complex at its Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, facility. The project will convert emitted gas into clean hydrogen fuel and capture and store CO2 emissions, while tripling production at the site. The ambitious project will be a big step toward reaching Dow's goal of reducing emissions from its operations 30% by 2030, on the road to carbon neutrality in 2050. It's another sign that companies are moving from promise to action on the climate change front.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO