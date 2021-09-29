CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mondovi, WI

C-FC girls cross country team wins in Mondovi

Cover picture for the articleThe Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) School District Pirates traveled to the Valley Golf course in Mondovi last week to compete at the annual Mondovi Invitational. The weather was a clear, calm 65 degrees, which turned out to be the perfect evening for all involved. The races got underway with junior high boys and girls competing in a 1.5-mile event. For our Pirates, Addy Duellman took top honors in the girls event with a time of 10:36 minutes. She was followed by sister Paxtyn Duellman in second (11:22). Lucy Scharmach came in 31st (15:24). The boys race saw Mavrik Ehrat cross the line in 10:32, good enough for eighth overall. Jack Wilson in 18th (11:26), Maverick Arneson in 19th (11:30), Alex Adank in 54th (15:09) and Nick Bissen in 56th (15:45) rounded out the rest of the Pirates racing. It was a great showing by our young runners!

