The Lakeland women's soccer team played host to the Ancilla College Chargers and came away with a 2-1 overtime victory today at Lakers Field. With the win, The Lakers improved their record to 4-4 (2-3) on the season. Mya Cannaday (Brush HS) came up big for the Lakers as she netted both goals. Her first goal was scored at the 12 minute mark when she picked up a loose ball and dribbled around a defender and then was able to neatly tuck it past the keeper. It stayed that way until the 80th minute when the Chargers Hailey Sanders split the defense and then tipped the ball to herself past a diving Sarah Turniski (Willoughby South) where she then put it into an empty net.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO