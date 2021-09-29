CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB battle: Virginia is rolling, as Miami still has questions

 7 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- There's no question who Virginia will start at quarterback. That's not the case with Miami. The Hurricanes (2-2) open their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on Thursday night against Virginia (2-2), and will be facing the national leader in passing yards per game so far this season. Virginia's Brennan Armstrong is averaging 426 yards per game, and though it's early, only seven quarterbacks in FBS history have ever finished a season averaging more.

