Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) is surging higher Wednesday after Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) added 'buy now pay later' options via the company and Sezzle. "With the help of two new partners — Sezzle and Affirm — we’ve added new payment solutions that let you buy what you need now, take advantage of our best deals, and pay at a pace that works well for you," said Target.

