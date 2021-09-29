CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How video games had an impact on American personalities

The Southern
 8 days ago

A new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of World of Warships by Wargaming analyzed the relationship people had with video games throughout their lives and during quarantine. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

thesouthern.com

Comments / 0

Related
financemagnates.com

How Video Games Can Improve Financial Skills

Financial literacy is something which effects, virtually, everyone on earth. Despite never wanting to admit it, it’s hard to deny that the world is run by money. We purchase or rent the roofs above our heads, the food that goes on the table and even the entertainment we consume. Thus, it’s hard to underplay the necessity for financial skills.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

How the Video Game Crash Lead to a Golden Age of Trivia Games

A version of this post originally appeared on Tedium, a twice-weekly newsletter that hunts for the end of the long tail. For a brief period in the mid-1980s, trivia games were some of the hottest coin-ops in America. Capitalizing on a trivia craze sweeping the nation, these games expanded to...
VIDEO GAMES
The Atlantic

Americans Had It Easy During the Facebook Outage

Before WhatsApp went dark yesterday, the last messages I sent were to my editor in London, my doctor here in Mexico City, and to the family group chat, asking whether my father—recovering from COVID-19 back home in Pakistan—had finally tested negative. For me, WhatsApp is as much a verb as Google, and the platform is the engine that fuels my personal and professional lives. Sometimes, despite being thousands of miles away from my family, my WhatsApp groups seem like the rooms of my childhood house: Here is my mother in one corner, fretting over my father’s cavalier attitude toward the pandemic; here is an uncle nobody likes, talking about some secret conspiracy against Islam; here are my cousins sending voice notes laced with laughter, virtually re-creating a summer sleepover; here is my grandmother, reminding me to pray.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#American#Onepoll#Buzz60
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

17 video games to play at home this autumn, from The Sims 4 to Animal Crossing

Be it due to the pandemic, or simply just bad weather, most of us have spent a lot of time indoors over the past year.When going outside isn’t an option, where do we turn to for a sense of escape?The answer, for many, is video games. Last year, statistics skyrocketed during quarantine – with people increasingly relying on their consoles and computers for diversion.While old favourites such as Fifa, Fortnite or Grand Theft Auto remain steadfastly popular, others may want something a little more off the beaten track. Here is a list of games that are well worth checking...
FIFA
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
realsport101.com

How To Change Wings in Genshin Impact

Glide like an eagle to the sea. One of a Genshin Impact player's most important tools is their Wind Glider. The game offers players the ability to change the appearance of their Wind Glider by earning new Gliders from City Reputation Rewards, being a PlayStation Player, and has even given out a free Wind Glider as part of its first anniversary rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
kiss951.com

TikTok Has A Theory On Where Brian Laundrie Is And It’s ‘Reaching’

The story is still captivating the country. Where is Brian Laundrie? People are frustrated. How could he still be eluding capture? What does his family know? Why aren’t they helping? Gabby Petito’s family called for Laundrie to turn himself in earlier this week on the Dr. Phil Show. But as of now, he’s still out there somewhere. And social media, desperate for answers, has no shortage of theories as to where he could be. We told you earlier about sighting in Boone and along the Appalachian Trail but there are plenty of new ideas making the rounds. One Brian Laundrie theory is particularly reaching.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Southern

Game streaming service Twitch confirms major data breach

Twitch has experienced a major data breach, the game streaming service confirmed on Wednesday. "We can confirm a breach has taken place," Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, said on Twitter. "Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this." The company's statement came after an anonymous...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

eFootball fiasco symptom of growing rush to bring out games

The scathing reviews of the "grotesque" eFootball 2022 and its "horrible" graphics are a potent illustration of the risks posed by increasing pressure to rush video games to market, experts say. The latest edition of the game previously known as Pro Evolution Soccer was meant to offer something to compete with undisputed football game champion FIFA, with maker Konami opting for a free-to-play model to attract fans. But the release was almost universally panned, with just a 10 percent positive rating on game platform Steam days after its release. With players crying foul, Japanese gaming giant Konami last week apologised and promised to take the criticism into account as it updated eFootball.
FIFA
WLNS

Everything your kid needs to make TikTok videos

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Creative success on TikTok If your child has a phone or you keep up with social media, you’ve undoubtedly heard of TikTok. It’s a place for sharing videos and creating shorts to share with your friends. All kinds of videos from comedy, to dance and performance […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

Streaming site Twitch confirms hack

Amazon's popular live video streaming platform Twitch said Wednesday hackers had broken into its network after reports of exposed confidential company data surfaced online. The service, where users often stream live video game play, confirmed the break-in on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: Buying "American Made"

(ABC 6 News) - According to SEMrush, a leading data collecting agency, there is an increase of 53 percent of Americans who are using the phrase "American Made" in search engines when researching purchases. From cars, furniture, and even clothing, when we hear America first It appears shoppers are pouring...
SHOPPING
WGN Radio

Everything your kid needs to make TikTok videos

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Creative success on TikTok If your child has a phone or you keep up with social media, you’ve undoubtedly heard of TikTok. It’s a place for sharing videos and creating shorts to share with your friends. All kinds of videos from comedy, to dance and performance […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy