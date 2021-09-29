CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana White explains thought process behind UFC 267 interim bantamweight title fight: “We had to do the interim title”

By Adam Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 8 days ago
UFC president Dana White explained his thought process behind the UFC 267 interim bantamweight belt, saying “we had to do the interim title.”. Sterling defeated Yan via fourth-round DQ back at UFC 259 in May to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. The UFC booked the rematch to take place at UFC 267 in October, but the fight was canceled when Sterling pulled out due to injuries. With Sterling out of the fight, the UFC called upon top contender Cory Sandhagen to take on Yan at UFC 267. And despite the bantamweight title being fought for six months ago, the promotion decided that the best course of action was to make a new interim title fight at UFC 267.

www.bjpenn.com

Dana White
Cory Sandhagen
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

