Dana White explains thought process behind UFC 267 interim bantamweight title fight: “We had to do the interim title”

UFC president Dana White says that UFC fighters do not want the media or fans to know how much money they make with the company. Fighter pay is often a touchy topic with White and the UFC. There have been lots of stories about UFC fighters being paid poorly as of late, and boxer Jake Paul has been leading the charge to get the fighters a bigger percentage of the UFC’s revenue pie. Despite the numbers saying otherwise, White has remained adamant that UFC fighters are paid quite well. In fact, that’s one of the reasons why White says the fighters want their numbers private despite there being fans and media who are curious as to what they make.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO