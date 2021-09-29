CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Top Rohingya leader in Bangladesh shot dead

By MUNIR UZ ZAMAN
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKGpV_0cBtXyYE00
Mohib Ullah (C, pictured August 2019), a leader for the Rohingya community, was shot dead by unidentified assailants /AFP/File

Unidentified assailants on Wednesday shot dead a top Rohingya community leader in a refugee camp in the Bangladesh resort district of Cox's Bazar, officials said.

Mohib Ullah was talking with other refugee leaders outside his office after attending evening prayers at around 8:00 pm (1400 GMT) when at least four assailants came to the spot and shot him dead, Rafiqul Islam, police spokesman of Cox's Bazar, told AFP.

"Four to five unidentified assailants shot him from close range. He was declared dead at a MSF hospital in the camp," he said.

He said police and the Armed Police Battalion, which is tasked with ensuring security for the country's 34 Rohingya camps, have stepped up security, deploying hundreds more armed officers.

No one has been arrested yet, according to Islam.

"We are conducting raids in the area," he said, adding Ullah had not alerted police of any threats from any group.

Mohammad Nowkhim, a spokesman of Ullah's Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARPSH), said Ullah was talking to other Rohingya leaders outside the ARPSH office at Kutupalong, the world's largest refugee settlement, when an unidentified assailant shot him at least three time.

"He was in a pool of blood. He was brought dead to the nearby MSF hospital," Nowkhim said from a hideout, adding that many Rohingya leaders have gone into hiding after Ullah's killing.

No one has claimed responsibility, but a Rohingya leader told AFP that Ullah was killed by the extremist group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, which was behind several attacks on Myanmar security posts in recent years

"It is a work of ARSA," he said.

- No one like him -

Ullah, who was 48, emerged as the main civilian leader of the persecuted Muslim minority community when more than 740,000 Rohingya took refuge in camps in Bangladesh, after a military crackdown by the Myanmar army on their villages in Rakhine province in August 2017.

Ullah formed the ARPSH in a Bangladeshi camp months after the influx, and it helped investigate the carnage carried out by the Myanmar armies and the Buddhist militias during the crackdown.

In August 2019, he organised a massive rally at Kutupalong camp, the main Rohingya settlement, which some 200,000 Rohingya attended. The rally confirmed his top leadership among the refugees.

That year, he was also flown to the United States, where he attended a religious freedom meeting hosted by the US State Department and led by then-US president Donald Trump.

But in recent years, Bangladeshi security forces restricted the activities of Ullah's group. ARPSH was not allowed to hold any rallies during the anniversary of the crackdown in 2020 and 2021.

An uneasy calm has descended in the camps, Rohingya leaders and rights activists monitoring the settlements said, adding Ullah's killing will have bigger ramifications.

"We do not expect another progressive leader like him in the Bangladesh camps. We are very saddened by his untimely death," Rohingya artist Mayyu Khan wrote on Facebook.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, said it was "deeply saddened by the killing of Mr Mohib Ullah, a prominent Rohingya refugee representative".

"We are in continuous contact with law enforcement authorities in charge of maintaining peace and security in the camps," the UNHCR spokesperson in Bangladesh, Regina De La Portilla, told AFP.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Family blames Rohingya militants for murder of community leader

The brother of slain Rohingya community leader Mohib Ullah on Thursday blamed militants for murdering him in a Bangladesh refugee camp because of his popularity and rights work. Mohib Ullah had emerged in recent years as one of the most prominent representatives of around 850,000 Rohingya stuck in camps in Bangladesh since fleeing violence in Myanmar in 2017. Unidentified assailants gunned him down late Wednesday, prompting Bangladeshi authorities to deploy hundreds of extra armed police in the camps on Thursday. Up to 25,000 people attended funeral prayers at the main Kutpalong camp on Thursday, police said. Nazir Hossain, a Rohingya leader, said there were 200,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Rohingya Militants 'Saddened' by Killing of Civil Society Leader

(Reuters) -Rohingya militants demanded accountability on Friday for the killing of a top civil society leader by gunmen in a refugee camp in Bangladesh, saying "criminals" were responsible and decrying "finger-pointing" after the death. Friday's Twitter statement was made by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, one of several armed groups...
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar junta leader inaugurates armed coastguard

Myanmar's junta chief announced the formation of a new military coastguard on Wednesday, made up of four armed vessels officials said would improve the nation's law enforcement capabilities. The Southeast Asian country has been mired in crisis since the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February, sparking mass protests and a bloody crackdown. Sporadic attacks and reprisals continue, with military officials confirming four intelligence officers had been wounded Tuesday in a bomb blast in the capital Naypyidaw. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing appeared at a dock south of commercial capital Yangon to inaugurate the coastguard -- a rare appearance in front of the foreign press since seizing power.
MILITARY
AFP

Two teachers shot dead in Indian Kashmir: police

Suspected anti-India militants shot dead two teachers in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday, police said, taking to seven the number of people killed in the region in less than a week. Officials say 25 people including workers with pro-India political parties have been killed by suspected rebels this year so far.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

No defence witnesses at Suu Kyi incitement trial: lawyer

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will not call any defence witnesses at her incitement trial in a junta court, her lawyer said Tuesday, as the military hit a detained US journalist with another criminal charge. Suu Kyi went on trial in June, four months after she was taken into custody in a coup that sparked huge democracy protests. The 76-year-old faces a raft of charges, from sedition to illegally importing walkie-talkies, which could see her jailed for decades. Suu Kyi and former president Win Myint "would show no witness" in their defence, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said after the latest hearing in their trial for incitement.
WORLD
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Iconic Actor's Son Arrested, Denied Bail in Drugs Case

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is under scrutiny after his 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was arrested for alleged drug infractions. Aryan was taken into custody on an extravagant party cruise off the coast of Mumbai, India this weekend according to a report by New Delhi Television News, along with seven other people. Authorities say they seized a huge amount of drugs that indicates intent to sell as well as use.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Myanmar Army#Cox S Bazar#Arpsh#Msf Hospital#Arsa#Muslim
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
Washington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy