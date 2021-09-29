CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Drives in three during twin bill

Lindor went a combined 2-for-7 with a home run, a walk and three RBI between both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Marlins. Lindor led the charge for the Mets in the opening contest, connecting on his second home run in as many games when he took lefty reliever Steven Okert deep in the sixth inning. Though his first season in Queens hasn't come close to living up to expectations, Lindor is at least closing the campaign with the kind of production the Mets banked on when they handed him a $341 million contract in April. Through 25 September games, Lindor is slashing .258/.352/.559 with eight home runs and 21 RBI.

