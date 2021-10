The long awaited sequel to one of the biggest fan followings has finally arrived. Neo: The World Ends With You launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 back in July, and has since gone onto be well received by reviewers and fans alike, including us who gave it an 8 out of 10. A little bit before this, it was revealed that the title would also make its way to the PC platform through the Epic Games Store, albeit without any official release date. Well, the wait for that has now ended as Square Enix has officially announced that Neo: The World Ends With You will launch on the Epic Games Store next week on September 28, just seven days away.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO