The Colts placed Carrie (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday. After playing 77 defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season, Carrie didn't log any in Week 3. Carrie's playing time may have dropped because of Xavier Rhodes' (calf) return, but the Ohio product also picked up an injury. It's unclear what is ailing the 31-year-old linebacker, but he will be forced to miss the next three weeks after landing on IR.