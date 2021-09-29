Giants' John Ross: Designated for IR return

Ross (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. The oft-injured speedster missed the first three games of the season but may actually be one of the Giants' healthier wideouts at the moment. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both missed Wednesday's practice with hamstring injuries, while Kenny Golladay was a limited participant due to a troublesome hip. Ross could thus have a role in the offense if he's deemed healthy enough to play Week 4 at New Orleans, though he's unlikely to be a full-time player even with the Giants somewhat depleted.