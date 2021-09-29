CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' John Ross: Designated for IR return

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Ross (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. The oft-injured speedster missed the first three games of the season but may actually be one of the Giants' healthier wideouts at the moment. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both missed Wednesday's practice with hamstring injuries, while Kenny Golladay was a limited participant due to a troublesome hip. Ross could thus have a role in the offense if he's deemed healthy enough to play Week 4 at New Orleans, though he's unlikely to be a full-time player even with the Giants somewhat depleted.

CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: No injury designation

Barkley (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. While Barkley has still been listed as a limited participant in every practice this season, the Giants will drop the injury designation for Week 3. Barkley handled 84 percent snap share in the team's Week 2 loss to Washington, and he should be headed for a large workload on 10 days' rest against the Falcons. Blocking and QB play remain issues for Barkley and the rest of the Giants offense, but Atlanta's defense has looked even worse through two weeks.
NFL
NJ.com

As Kadarius Toney, John Ross emerge for Giants, that could leave 1 notable wide receiver on the chopping block

By the time Kadarius Toney took the podium after the Giants beat the Saints on Sunday, he’d already started capturing the fan base’s imagination. Toney had just completed his best game as a pro, catching and juking his way to 78 receiving yards. He endeared himself to fans even further after the game with his flashy outfit — shiny chain necklaces, a designer hat, expensive slides and a t-shirt that said “Trap Star” — and his words.
NFL
Sterling Shepard
Aaron Wilson
The Spun

New York Giants Make Decision On WR John Ross

While they still have multiple wide receivers dealing with injuries, the New York Giants did get wideout John Ross back at practice Wednesday. Ross signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but spent the first three weeks of the year on short-term IR while dealing with a hamstring issue. The team designated him to return today, and he is slated to practice this afternoon.
NFL
USA Today

Giants activate John Ross from IR, elevate OL Jonotthan Harrison

The New York Giants have activated wide receiver John Ross (hamstring) from injured reserve. He is expected to make his regular season debut on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Ross was signed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal this offseason and looked great throughout the summer before going down...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Blake Martinez: Lands on IR

Martinez has been placed on the Giants' injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL in New York's Week 3 loss to the Falcons, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Martinez is expected to miss the remainder of the year, as he will likely undergo season-ending surgery. With the linebacker now on the injured reserve, the Giants will have more flexibility to bring in potential support to fill Martinez's role. Expect Reggie Ragland to take over Martinez's starting spot as the Giants' right insider linebacker.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' John Ross: Expected back for Sunday

Ross (hamstring) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game at New Orleans, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. The 25-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and is now back at practice, and he apparently won't need much time before rejoining the active roster. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton aren't practicing due to hamstring injuries, so Ross could immediately see some involvement in the offense if they're sidelined Sunday.
NFL
#Giants#American Football
Pro Football Rumors

Giants activate wideout John Ross from injured reserve

John Ross is off the Giants’ IR list, moving onto their active roster after the mandatory three weeks. The Giants placed Ross on IR with a hamstring injury, one he suffered early in training camp. After extensive rehab, Ross will have a chance to begin his second-chance effort. Ross will...
NFL
USA Today

NFL credits Giants' Daniel Jones with TD pass on John Ross fumble

After several hours of confusion and frustration for fantasy owners, the NFL has reversed course and credited New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones with an extra touchdown pass. Midway through the second quarter on Sunday, Jones connected on a deep ball with returning wide receiver John Ross. Ross hauled in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Sammy Long: Returns to Triple-A

The Giants optioned Long to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday. He'll head back to the minors after a two-day stint with the big club, during which he didn't appear in a game. The Giants called up reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
MLB
NFL
Football
Sports
247Sports

WATCH: Former Husky Wideout John Ross Hauls In A 52-Yard Touchdown

It's been a while since John Ross has been able to find the endzone. Three years to be exact. On Sunday, that drought came to an end as he scored on a pretty 52-yard touchdown strike early in his team's game against the New Orleans Saints to put them up 7-0.
NFL
WOKV

The Latest: Giants' Jones connects with Ross for strange TD

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones connected with newly activated receiver John Ross for a strange touchdown. The deep connection was initially ruled a 52-yard score, but the NFL changed it to a 51-yard connection and said Ross fumbled at the 1 and then recovered in the end zone for a TD. It was an unlikely way to open scoring in what had been more of a defensive struggle well into the second quarter.
NFL
chatsports.com

John Ross' 52-yard TD made big first impression for Giants

John Ross of the Giants catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday in New Orleans. Credit: Getty Images/Jonathan Bachman. It’s been over three decades since anyone made the kind of first impression John Ross did on...
NFL
Yardbarker

John Ross speaks on speed, chemistry with Kadarius Toney

With John Ross, the New York Giants may have found a receiving talent that adds even more value to their already deep lineup at the position. While Ross was more or less considered a draft bust based on his first four seasons in the league after being taken in the top 10 by the Bengals, the wide receiver showed flashes of his old potential in week 4.
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: John Ross hits 21.13 mph on TD catch

John Ross shows off blazing speed on long TD catch. The Giants signed John Ross this past offseason in hopes that he would add a new element to the offense. It took only one game to see that the former first-round pick has the type of blazing speed that can topen things up for himself and his fellow pass-catchers.
NFL

