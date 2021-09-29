CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean's wife promotes anti-Biden clothing line with toddlers as models

By Celine Castronuovo
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHL2W_0cBtXbUl00

Country music star Jason Aldean’s wife attracted backlash from some social media users for using the couple’s two young children to help promote a clothing line full of anti-President Biden t-shirts and other apparel.

Brittany Aldean posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself posing with their 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, who wore black t-shirts reading, “Hidin’ From Biden.”

Meanwhile, Brittany Aldean modeled a shirt with the phrase, “Anti Biden Social Club,” and tagged an apparel company called “Daddy T-45,” whose website includes images of the Aldeans advertising some of the t-shirts included in its so-called “Unvaxxed Collection.”

The company also sells an array of other products praising former President Trump and attacking his successor, including sweatshirts reading, “F--k Biden.”

Jason Aldean cheered on his wife in the Instagram comments section, writing below a photo of their son wearing a t-shirt and holding both of his thumbs up, “My boy!”

Many of the couple’s followers praised the images, with one person telling them they were “Raising that kid right.”

However, others took issue with the couple using the children as t-shirt models, with one individual commenting, “Children don’t need to be dragged into things like politics.”

After one Instagram user commented, “If you thought Trump’s path for America was any better, you’re delusional!” Aldean responded, “Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future.”

“If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!” he added. “Definitely better than what we got now! Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!”

Aldean, who has previously shied away from making public comments about politics, has increasingly been using his platform to vocalize his position on certain issues, including coronavirus pandemic safety restrictions.

The Washington Post reported that at a concert in New York last month, the country musician issued praise for the lack of masks he saw fans wearing in the crowd, saying, “I’m looking out, seeing all you guys, and I don’t see one … mask.”

“I’ve had just about enough of that,” he added at the time.

Comments / 121

Rocky 7
7d ago

Another demonstration of how hate and negative antiGovernment sentiments start with Parents teaching the children young. HEE HAW Y’ALL, you should be so proud of your Views on Others not like you. 😵🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️🐑👈

Reply(9)
24
paul
7d ago

Freedom of speech…👍 all for her.. keep up the good work.. wake up American people.. the man cost civilian and military lives.. and left them behind.. and did air strike that killed 7 kid’s.. and running over borders.. and government control.. and free handouts. And The Democratic Party back this man… get the Picture yet???

Reply(5)
23
Elma
7d ago

sic teaching children early to be anti American and spoiled to do what the t want because they are trumping above the law...not!

Reply(7)
19
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Sells Farmhouse She Custom-Designed With Ex Brandon Blackstock: See Inside $8.24M Mansion

Some people wait a lifetime for a home like this. But Kelly Clarkson is selling the mansion she custom-designed with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The eight-bedroom house in Encino, California, was bought by the Voice coach, 39, in June 2018 while she was married to Blackstock. The duo, who tied the knot in 2013, split in 2020 with Clarkson officially filing divorce papers in June of that year. The divorce is set to be finalized in January 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
