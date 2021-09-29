Jason Aldean's wife promotes anti-Biden clothing line with toddlers as models

Country music star Jason Aldean’s wife attracted backlash from some social media users for using the couple’s two young children to help promote a clothing line full of anti-President Biden t-shirts and other apparel.

Brittany Aldean posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself posing with their 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, who wore black t-shirts reading, “Hidin’ From Biden.”

Meanwhile, Brittany Aldean modeled a shirt with the phrase, “Anti Biden Social Club,” and tagged an apparel company called “Daddy T-45,” whose website includes images of the Aldeans advertising some of the t-shirts included in its so-called “Unvaxxed Collection.”

The company also sells an array of other products praising former President Trump and attacking his successor, including sweatshirts reading, “F--k Biden.”

Jason Aldean cheered on his wife in the Instagram comments section, writing below a photo of their son wearing a t-shirt and holding both of his thumbs up, “My boy!”

Many of the couple’s followers praised the images, with one person telling them they were “Raising that kid right.”

However, others took issue with the couple using the children as t-shirt models, with one individual commenting, “Children don’t need to be dragged into things like politics.”

After one Instagram user commented, “If you thought Trump’s path for America was any better, you’re delusional!” Aldean responded, “Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future.”

“If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!” he added. “Definitely better than what we got now! Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!”

Aldean, who has previously shied away from making public comments about politics, has increasingly been using his platform to vocalize his position on certain issues, including coronavirus pandemic safety restrictions.

The Washington Post reported that at a concert in New York last month, the country musician issued praise for the lack of masks he saw fans wearing in the crowd, saying, “I’m looking out, seeing all you guys, and I don’t see one … mask.”

“I’ve had just about enough of that,” he added at the time.