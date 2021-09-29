CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago installing 'Bleeding Control Kits' around city amid gun violence

 7 days ago
© Getty

Chicago has begun installing “Bleeding Control Kits” across the city under the new Safe Chicago program amid an increase in gun violence.

The city will install 426 Bleeding Control Kits in 269 Chicago buildings, including City Hall and Chicago Public Library locations. Each kit can treat up to eight victims.

Every kit comes equipped with a tourniquet, gauze, shears, gloves, and an instruction manual on how to best use it in instances of “life threatening bleeding emergencies” that can result from falls, penetrating injuries (such as stabbings), gunshot wounds, and more.

Announced earlier this month to coincide with National Preparedness Month, the program was launched by the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in partnership with the Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Police Department, and Assets and Information Services.

However, it has received renewed attention addressing gun violence following the release Monday’s updated crime stats from the Chicago Police Department.

As of Monday, Chicago has reported 2,688 shootings, an 11 percent increase from this time last year, as well as 602 homicides, marking a 4 percent increase. The data does not specify the homicide causes of death.

"We're living in different times," OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice told NBC Chicago. “And we're doing our best to adapt to the environment that we're living in.”

Jenna509
7d ago

Why not try to do something to stop the crimes or put the people that committed the crimes in prison? Are they really that hard to catch 🙄 I don’t think they’re doing enough to stop hun violence

23rd psalm
7d ago

WOW they cant catch the shooters so they install do it yourself patch up kits in case you become a victim😳 yes its shocking but at the same time what can you say it may come in handy if you don't die before you reach the box

2021!!!
7d ago

How sad and shameful. fix the revolving court system and policing practices instead of bandaiding the issue 😒.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

