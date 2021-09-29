CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

JetBlue buying sustainable fuel for flights from New York City

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLepu_0cBtXW2000
© istock

Airline carrier JetBlue Airways announced that it's buying $1 billion worth of sustainable aviation fuel from bioenergy firm SG Preston for flights from New York City, Reuters reported.

Starting in 2023, SG Preston will begin to deliver fuel over a 10-year period, aiming to convert 10 percent of total fuel usage to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a blended basis during the duration.

SAF is a fuel made out of feedstock such as used cooking oil and animal fat, according to Reuters.

The airline carrier also said that SAF will be blended with traditional jet fuel at an esteemed 30 percent ratio, being used at various tri-state airports including the John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport.

This comes after competitor United Airlines announced earlier this month that it purchased 1.5 billion gallons of SAF over 20 years from Alder Fuels, Reuters reported.

Many airlines have faced criticism from environmental groups about their carbon usage, Reuters noted.

The Biden administration has been planning to boost SAF output in order to help the domestic aviation industry shift away from traditional fuel usage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
executivetraveller.com

Qantas eyes 2024 for non-stop flights from Sydney to London, New York

Qantas says it's on track to begin the world's longest non-stop flights – 18-20 hour marathon treks from Sydney to London, Paris and New York – as early as 2024. The airline is prepared to finalise its order for an initial fleet of up to 12 ultra-long range Airbus A350-1000 jets in early 2022, two years after the ambitious 'Project Sunrise' program was put on hold in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
JSTOR Daily

New York City, Underwater

In 1932, an article published in The Science News-Letter proclaimed, in big, bold type: “New York Will Be Flooded by Melting of Great Ice Caps.” “New York is destined to become the American Venice,” reads the copy. “Her streets, canyoned by skyscrapers, will be filled with water to the twelfth floor.” This prediction came from the US Weather Bureau—the Earth is getting warmer, it said, causing the ice caps to melt and the oceans to rise. Someday, they warned, New York City, and all other lowland cities, would be filled with water.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
businesstraveller.com

Etihad to operate 'sustainable flight' from London to Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways is selling tickets for a ‘sustainable flight’ from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi on October 23. Flight EY20 aims to celebrate the anniversary of the Etihad Greenliner Programme, a partnership founded in 2019 with Boeing which involves testing green technologies on the carrier’s B787 fleet to find sustainable aviation solutions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Post-Bulletin

All major US airlines but Delta now have employee vaccine mandate

ATLANTA -- In August, United Airlines became the first major U.S. carrier to require that employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Other major U.S. airlines, including American and Southwest, announced over the weekend and on Monday that they also are requiring employees to get shots. The moves came after Reuters reported Friday that the White House has pushed carriers to do so.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
madison

Delta Airlines to offer direct flights to New York from Madison

The Dane County Regional Airport will provide daily flights to New York’s LaGuardia Airport starting Oct. 13, the airport announced Monday. The direct flight route addition will create more opportunities for south-central Wisconsin residents to visit New York City and other East Coast locations, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Monday.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Daily flights from Madison to New York coming next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Monday, Dane Co. Regional Airport announced new, daily trips to LaGuardia Airport. The flights take off starting Oct. 13 and with Delta Airlines providing the service. “A direct daily flight to LaGuardia is a huge asset for our business community, and the upcoming holidays are...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue Airways#Sustainable Aviation Fuel#Jet Fuel#Airline#Reuters#Saf#Alder Fuels
Jurgen

Getting an internship in New York City

Besides the experience, you'll also get to network with some fantastic people. Two yellow taxis in the middle of the road in New York.Photo by Chris Barbalis on Unsplash. You’ve worked hard to stand out from the competition at university/college. Perhaps you’ve done some unpaid work that you’ve used as formal applications for internships. Now, despite your hard work, you are seeking that all-important ‘Yes’ decision from employers. Without a doubt, this time is very stressful for you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldairlinenews.com

JetBlue accelerates transition to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

JetBlue Airways today announced plans to speed up its transition to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with an offtake agreement with SG Preston, a leading bioenergy developer. With the addition of this SG Preston agreement to its previous SAF commitments, JetBlue is well ahead of pace on its target to convert 10 percent of its total fuel usage to SAF on a blended basis by 2030. The airline will reach nearly eight percent SAF usage by the end of 2023 when delivery of SAF under this agreement is expected. JetBlue is doubling its previous SAF commitment with SG Preston, which was first announced in 2016 as one of the largest SAF purchase agreements in aviation history.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Air New Zealand Seeks Local Sustainable Fuel Producer

Air New Zealand is collaborating with the New Zealand government to identify a potential supplier of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the carrier. The airline has signed an MOU with New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for this initiative. The partners will run a request... Subscription Required. Air...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
TravelPulse

Norwegian Breakaway Resumes Cruising From New York City

Norwegian Cruise Line has resumed cruising from New York City with Norwegian Breakaway’s first week-long voyage to Bermuda departing Sept. 26. “Our return to New York City is a significant milestone in our Great Cruise Comeback from the U.S.,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We have a 30-year history of cruising from New York and were the first to sail from the destination year-round. Our return feels like a homecoming. This fall, as New York comes back to life after more than a year, with Broadway and other top attractions opening back up, we are honored to be part of its story and to provide travelers easy access to a safe and exceptional warm-weather vacation experience from one of the top cruise destinations on the East Coast.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelweekly.com

Cruising from New York City returns with Crystal's Bermuda sailings

Crystal became the first cruise line to resume cruising from New York City, with the Crystal Symphony departing on Sept. 24 on a seven-day roundtrip Bermuda sailing. The voyage is the first in a series of nine weeklong cruises departing Manhattan every Friday through Nov. 19. The ship had been sailing Bermuda itineraries from Boston since late August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
simpleflying.com

Why American Airlines Needs The JetBlue Partnership In New York

Over the last few months, American Airlines and JetBlue have been rolling out a comprehensive partnership called the Northeast Alliance. The two airlines have been adding new routes by leveraging their strengths in New York and Boston. In an exclusive webinar interview with Simple Flying, Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja explained why this partnership was necessary for American’s growth in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantdive.com

Kitchen United buys Zuul, entering New York City market

Kitchen United, which operates six ghost kitchen locations in the United States, will acquire Zuul, a ghost kitchen operator in New York City notable for its delivery software, the company announced Monday. Zuul was one of the first ghost kitchens to operate in the New York City market, a region...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Bike MS: New York City

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease, and right now it can't be cured. But if you Bike MS New York City on Sunday, Oct. 17, you can help accelerate breakthroughs needed to stop this devastating disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

350K+
Followers
40K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy