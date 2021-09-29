JetBlue buying sustainable fuel for flights from New York City

© istock

Airline carrier JetBlue Airways announced that it's buying $1 billion worth of sustainable aviation fuel from bioenergy firm SG Preston for flights from New York City, Reuters reported.

Starting in 2023, SG Preston will begin to deliver fuel over a 10-year period, aiming to convert 10 percent of total fuel usage to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a blended basis during the duration.

SAF is a fuel made out of feedstock such as used cooking oil and animal fat, according to Reuters.

The airline carrier also said that SAF will be blended with traditional jet fuel at an esteemed 30 percent ratio, being used at various tri-state airports including the John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport.

This comes after competitor United Airlines announced earlier this month that it purchased 1.5 billion gallons of SAF over 20 years from Alder Fuels, Reuters reported.

Many airlines have faced criticism from environmental groups about their carbon usage, Reuters noted.

The Biden administration has been planning to boost SAF output in order to help the domestic aviation industry shift away from traditional fuel usage.