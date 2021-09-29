Malene Barnett's New Wallpaper Collection Brings Fine Art to Your Walls
Malene Barnett creates art in many forms. The multi-disciplinary artist and founder of the Black Artists + Designers Guild designs handwoven rugs, carves complex markings into ceramic tiles, fuses brilliantly colored portraits from cut glass, and handcrafts intricately patterned clay vessels. Her latest venture draws inspiration from her ceramic work and translates it to a whole new medium: wallcoverings.
