CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Malene Barnett's New Wallpaper Collection Brings Fine Art to Your Walls

By Jessica Bennett
BHG
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Malene Barnett creates art in many forms. The multi-disciplinary artist and founder of the Black Artists + Designers Guild designs handwoven rugs, carves complex markings into ceramic tiles, fuses brilliantly colored portraits from cut glass, and handcrafts intricately patterned clay vessels. Her latest venture draws inspiration from her ceramic work and translates it to a whole new medium: wallcoverings.

www.bhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
Sedalia Democrat

The fine art of missing

I was introduced to archery when I was in Boy Scouts. I liked the sport well enough to buy a “kit” marketed by Ben Pearson that included a recurve bow, a half-dozen cedar arrows, a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
ARTS
WacoTrib.com

Personalize your space with custom-designed wallpaper

In case you missed it, wallpaper has made a comeback in the interior design world. This is for good reason. Today, there are literally millions of designs from which to choose. Not only that, new types of wallpaper can make application and removal easier than ever. Need a little inspiration?...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cult of Mac

Bring your art to life with this $30 animation software

Moho Animation Software is easy to use and can give you smooth 2D animation, even if you’re a total beginner. For a limited time, Moho Animation Software is on sale for only $30. That’s 50% off its usual price. And the discount means that, for less than the price of...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Lowell Sun

Enterprise Bank art collection features new mural by beloved local artist

LOWELL — Artist Janet Lambert Moore put the finishing touches on her latest mural several weeks ago. The 27-foot beach scene, painted in vibrant colors on a wall in the loan operations department at Enterprise Bank’s downtown Lowell headquarters, is Moore’s 30th mural and her second for Enterprise. It’s also the bank’s newest acquisition in its expansive collection of original art by local artists.
LOWELL, MA
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

RH’s New Collections Will Bring You Back to Nature

Inspired by the land, sea and sky, the latest home furnishing collections by RH echo nature with organic forms, natural materials and neutral tones to evoke a sense of calm and comfort inside a living space. Land Collection. Natural fibers, organic textures and the beauty of raw-edge wood ground the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Art#Color#Textiles#Lulu Georgia#African#The Kindred Collection#Heritage
Family Handyman

10 Ways To Use Wallpaper in Your Bathroom

Ready to add color, pattern and jaw-dropping style to your bathroom? All you need is a roll or two of wallpaper!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Press

Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is excited to present: Louis Carreon: New Editions

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand synthesizer of pop, street, and neo-expressionism Jean Michel Basquiat once quipped "If you wanna talk about influence, man, then you've got to realize that influence is not influence. It's simply someone's idea going through my new mind." These words are the clearest way to understand the inspiration contemporary artist Louis Carreon takes from Basquiat and transmutes into his own unique style. It is with great pride and pleasure that we at Hamilton-Selway share Carreon's singular vision with a select offering of five editioned works spanning the breadth of the artist's practice.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
Robb Report

First Look: This Just Renovated $7.2 Million NYC Loft Is in a Building Celebrities Love

It often takes living in a new home or condo for a bit to work out all the pros and cons of the pre-existing interior design. That’s what happened between a young couple and their loft at 155 Franklin: After a year there, they decided it was time for some renovations. They tasked Dumais Interior Design with reworking the 2,400-square-foot unit and making it feel more fresh. Now, they’ve listed the place for $7.2 million, so all of those updates could soon be yours. The home is a true loft with an open floor plan, and it’s situated in Tribeca overlooking...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

The Best Self-Moistening Water Brushes for Artists on the Move

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Super convenient for artists on the go, self-moistening water brushes are just paintbrushes with a water reservoir in the shaft: you simply fill up a water brush and get to work. Water brushes are perfect for aquarelle-style painting in watercolor or aquatint. They can be used with watercolor pens and pencils, or with powdered or solid pigment to avoid the mess and hassle of extra tools. They are also a must-have addition to any pocket watercolor kit for plein air...
LIFESTYLE
domino

Affordable Wall Art—$30 Affordable—Is the Star of H&M Home’s New Collection

While we love a pennant or movie poster as much as the next person, finding affordable wall art outside of those categories is difficult. H&M clearly agrees; the brand tapped three female-run art studios to design its latest home collection, available today both online and in stores. The limited-edition drop, For the Love of Art, showcases the artists’ individual styles in their signature mediums. Parisian pottery duo Sacrée Frangine brought their minimalist lines to neutral-hued vases and candles; Brazilian illustrator Brunna Mancuso created a series of coordinating, vibrant portraits; and Nigerian textile designer Diana Ejaita developed graphic and colorful throw pillows and blankets.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Our Place’s Multi-Tasking Always Pan Is On Sale Again (But Not for Long)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. You don’t need to be a Michelin-starred chef or a starry host of a quarantine cooking show to appreciate a great piece of cookware, and Our Place’s multi-tasking Always Pan is one of them. Recently spotted in Cameron Diaz’s kitchen, the ‘grammable ceramic pan has also been name-checked by Oprah and Paris Hilton, but it’s a best-seller for many other reasons: It can boil, braise, fry, sauté, sear and steam, and its efficient design makes it a great space-saving option for...
SHOPPING
the-saleroom.com

Jewellery, Collectables, Fine Art & Antiques - Collective

Jewellery, Collectables, Fine Art & Antiques - Collective. Terms & Conditions Important Information Print Catalogue. public Visit website mail_outline Ask a question Add to favourites. Featured Lots. arrow_back_ios Previous. arrow_forward_ios Next. Search for lots. Search lots. Recent searches. Clear all. Suggested searches. Refine your search. Category. Search Category. Sorry, no...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy