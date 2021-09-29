CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

University of Providence reports increase in enrollment

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 7 days ago
The University of Providence in Great Falls on Wednesday reported an increase in the number of new students.

University of Providence reports an increase in new students

A news release says the school saw a 9% increase in the freshman class in the School of Liberal Arts & Sciences for the fall semester, making it the largest freshman class since 2018. Graduate student enrollment numbers increased by 50% overall.

UP’s School of Health Professions met new student enrollment expectations, and has seen students return to school to further their education in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a joint effort involving UP’s admission team, marketing, coaches, faculty, and staff, UP says it has exceeded projected new student enrollment targets for the fall semester by 5%.

The school noted that the enrollment increase comes despite the impact and challenges of COVID, including the possibilities of moving back to online instruction, mask requirements, social distancing, quarantine, and isolation protocols.

In addition, enrollment efforts recently shifted, with fewer financial aid applications nationwide, delayed decisions, and the inability to recruit students using standard practices such as in-person recruiting fairs.

Mackenzie Stick, VP of Enrollment Management, said in the news release, "Despite the many recent challenges we have faced as a University due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted that our new student enrollment is trending in positive direction. So many exciting changes are happening at the University of Providence, and we are thrilled to share it with such a diverse and engaged group of students. Whether attending classes online or in-person, returning back to school for a second or advanced degree, or coming to us directly out of high school, we have greatly enjoyed celebrating these first few weeks of the semester with such a talented group, and look forward to seeing our students grow and develop as young professionals in the upcoming years."

