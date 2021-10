After a very close game, the Flashes managed to defeated rival, Cathedral, 28-27 in front of a big crowd on Friday. “I’m so happy for these young men!!! They deserve all the credit,” head coach Bubba Nettles said. “They executed our game plan flawlessly. Finally put two halves of football together. Shout out to our student section and our home crowd. They were awesome. I’m so happy for these seniors. They could have tanked it in after the first few losses and they didn’t. They kept their focus and never gave up. They are the true victors tonight.”

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO