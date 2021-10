National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the generations of Hispanic Americans who enrich our country through their diverse culture and contributions. National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) is a key period when the United States recognizes the generations of Hispanic Americans who enrich our country through their diverse culture and contributions. This time of year allows us to focus on the customs, language and history of an important community that represents almost 20 percent of the total population in the United States. The Diaspora and Multicultural team at UNICEF USA is especially eager to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month and our most prominent partnership with Hispanic Federation that has resulted from our connections to the Latin American community.

