CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

George Fayette Seeley

Citizen Tribune
 8 days ago

George Fayette Seeley, 73, of Talbott, born April 8, 1948, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. George was involved in 4-H many years and his greatest love, other than his family, was working the show cattle he started as a young boy of 8 and continued on many years in Michigan, Minnesota and Missouri. He was a Vietnam veteran serving his country honorably. His last five years were spent spreading love and laughter as a karaoke KJ and wedding DJ. He loved his church and served in many positions of leadership throughout the years.

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Talbott, TN
Obituaries
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Minnesota State
City
Talbott, TN
State
Missouri State
Knoxville, TN
Obituaries
City
Millington, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Johnson City, TN
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
CBS News

Biden to restore protections for three national monuments

President Biden is expected to restore protections for the Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante and Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monuments on Friday, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The three monuments' protections had been scaled back during the Trump administration. "The President's protection of these three national monuments is among a...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy