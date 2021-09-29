George Fayette Seeley, 73, of Talbott, born April 8, 1948, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. George was involved in 4-H many years and his greatest love, other than his family, was working the show cattle he started as a young boy of 8 and continued on many years in Michigan, Minnesota and Missouri. He was a Vietnam veteran serving his country honorably. His last five years were spent spreading love and laughter as a karaoke KJ and wedding DJ. He loved his church and served in many positions of leadership throughout the years.