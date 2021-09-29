George Fayette Seeley
George Fayette Seeley, 73, of Talbott, born April 8, 1948, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. George was involved in 4-H many years and his greatest love, other than his family, was working the show cattle he started as a young boy of 8 and continued on many years in Michigan, Minnesota and Missouri. He was a Vietnam veteran serving his country honorably. His last five years were spent spreading love and laughter as a karaoke KJ and wedding DJ. He loved his church and served in many positions of leadership throughout the years.www.citizentribune.com
