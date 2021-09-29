CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What It’s Like to Translate TV Subtitles

By David Buchanan
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article originally appeared in Zócalo Public Square. If you don’t notice my work, it means I’m doing my job properly. I’m an audiovisual translator, which means that I—and others like me—help you understand the languages spoken on screen: You just click that little speech bubble icon in the bottom-right corner of your preferred streaming service, select the subtitles or the dub, and away you go. These scripts are all written by someone like me, sitting quietly at a computer and spending day after day trying to figure out, “What are they actually saying here?”

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
uncrazed.com

The Squid Game’s English Subtitles Were ‘Botched’

Netflix’s hit drama The Squid Game has been everywhere since its arrival on the streaming app, but a TikTok user has claimed the English subtitles were “botched.”. The program is originally spoken in Korean, and can be watched dubbed or with English subtitles. The drama is about an alternative world...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Pantagraph

Flick: What it’s like to be on 'Jeopardy!'?

It’s older than many of its viewers, first airing in 1965, just after JFK, before Vietnam was more than just a conflict, a game show that inverts life, first giving you the answer while making you ask the question. We refer, of course, to "Jeopardy!" Surely by now almost everyone...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Djibril Cissé
NBC New York

Translators, Experts Weigh in on Subtitle Debate Around Netflix's ‘Squid Game'

Like so many people around the world, Youngmi Mayer recently binged Netflix’s survival drama “Squid Game.” The comedian and co-host of the podcast Feeling Asian, who is fluent in Korean, took to TikTok last week to vent some of her frustrations with what she believed were the English subtitles for “Squid Game” in a video that’s since racked up more than 10 million views.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Slate

Culture Gabfest “Squids, Women, and Chainsaws” Edition

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, Steve and Dana are joined by author and co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, Isaac...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Squid Game Subtitle Trick: How To Watch On Netflix With Better Translation?

Squid Game is the no. 1 non-English language show on Netflix. However, many viewers noticed significant differences in the Korean-to-English translations. To get the most out of the Korean survival TV series, you have to adjust the settings on Netflix. Here are some of the things you can do to enjoy a better English translation.
TV SERIES
NPR

There Was Nothing Like 'Soul Train' On TV. There's Never Been Anything Like It Since

When Soul Train was first nationally syndicated in October 1971, there was nothing else like it on TV. It was the iconic Black music and dance show, a party every weekend that anyone could join from their living room. We break down the lasting influence of Soul Train on the culture with Hanif Abdurraqib, author of A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, as well as scholars, fans and even a few featured dancers, and ask why there's never been a show like it since. This is the first episode in a three-part It's Been A Minute series examining the concept of crossover in pop music across three decades.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Translation#Translators#A Translator#French#Film Forum#German#Japanese#Swedish
TVGuide.com

What's Coming to Amazon and IMDb TV in October 2021

I know what you're streaming in October... What better way to celebrate Halloween, October, and spooky season than a TV remake of a horror classic? The Amazon take on I Know What You Did Last Summer hits Amazon in October, making a new group of teens pay for their past sins in horrific new ways for a whole new generation. Canadians will also have a lot to celebrate on Amazon in October with the premieres of All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs and Justin Bieber: Our World in the upcoming month. Meanwhile, if you're a foodie, Diego Luna returns with special episodes of his dinner and conversation show Pan y Circo in October as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

What It’s Like to Be at a Broadway Show Again

New York’s Broadway theaters have begun reopening, the lights flickering on for White Way staples like Wicked and The Lion King and more recent hits like Hadestown and Come From Away. Eager to see how a vital industry would handle its resurrection, V.F. chief critic Richard Lawson and staff writer Chris Murphy, both lifelong theater fans, headed back to the boards this week after so much time away. These are their stories.
THEATER & DANCE
Slate

What Instagram Looks Like When It’s Stuck in Limbo

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Instagram went down as part of a larger, as-yet-unexplained outage of Facebook and its subsidiaries. Several hours later, with no resolution, I’ve found myself in a strange time-freeze. I feel conflicting emotions, glad that rampant misinformation is taking the day off, but perplexed at the content that has lived at the top of my feed the entire afternoon.
INTERNET
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Netflix

Comments / 0

Community Policy