What It’s Like to Translate TV Subtitles

When Soul Train was first nationally syndicated in October 1971, there was nothing else like it on TV. It was the iconic Black music and dance show, a party every weekend that anyone could join from their living room. We break down the lasting influence of Soul Train on the culture with Hanif Abdurraqib, author of A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, as well as scholars, fans and even a few featured dancers, and ask why there's never been a show like it since. This is the first episode in a three-part It's Been A Minute series examining the concept of crossover in pop music across three decades.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO