NHL

Capitals prepare for time without Nicklas Backstrom

By Allif Karim
localdvm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – A week into training camp, and still no sign of Nicklas Backstrom for the Washington Capitals. On Monday, Head Coach Peter Laviolette said he understood that is something they’ll have to prepare for; with the regular season fast approaching. Backstrom’s injury is currently listed as week-to-week,...

NBC Washington

GM Brian MacLellan Says Nicklas Backstrom's Recovery Is Taking Longer Than Expected

Backstrom has been off-ice all summer while recovering from hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nicklas Backstrom's status was declared to be week-to-week by the Capitals on Thursday as he continues to recover from a hip injury. He missed the start of training camp and, according to an update from general manager Brian MacLellan, there is no clear indication on when he may be ready to return.
NHL
Laredo Morning Times

For Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, the good old days are getting older and older

There is something amiss about a preseason practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in which one of either Alex Ovechkin or Nicklas Backstrom is on the ice and the other is not. Yet that's where this Washington Capitals training camp begins: Ovechkin, skating his 36-year-old body around the Arlington, Va., practice facility while Backstrom tries to get his injured hip healed well before his 34th birthday in November.
NHL
chatsports.com

Lapierre impresses Capitals staff with Backstrom on shelf

ARLINGTON — The hole in the middle of the Washington Capitals lineup with Nicklas Backstrom out injured looked looked tailor made for 2019 first-round pick Connor McMichael, who impressed last season as a rookie in the American Hockey League. The spot still might be his. But 2020 first-rounder Hendrix Lapierre,...
NHL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
NHL
Peter Laviolette
Lars Eller
Sportsnet.ca

NHL Milestone Watch: Sidney Crosby, Marc-Andre Fleury both chasing 500

For years Marc-Andre Fleury and Sidney Crosby were inseparable as two anchors on a Penguins dynasty that won three Stanley Cups and spent more than a decade as a powerhouse in the NHL. While they haven’t been teammates for five seasons now, the two future Hall of Famers are connected...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Should the NHL get involved in the Jack Eichel-Sabres situation?

The Jack Eichel situation continues to drag on with no resolution one way or the other. The injured forward failed his physical last week and was stripped of the Buffalo Sabres captaincy, but he’s still not moving forward on either surgery that would potentially get him playing again at some point this season. There has been almost no information coming out of the Sabres camp on what it intends to do with Eichel (other than move him to injured reserve, where he is now listed), but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet believes enough is enough. On his latest 31 Thoughts podcast, Friedman suggests it is time for the league to step in:
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Smith prepares to get it all started again, without Tkachuk to start

Place yourself in the shoes of Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith as training camp opened Wednesday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. After putting in all that time for the past two seasons, patiently waiting for and then helping groom the organization’s impressive young talent as the losses piled up, reaching the playoffs is finally a realistic expectation again.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Teams interested in Jack Eichel trade but with conditions; and Johnny Gaudreau will not discuss contract this season

If you thought that the Jack Eichel talk would die down after he failed his physical and was stripped of the “C”, well you thought wrong. “I spoke to Jack two days ago, I spoke to the team yesterday and addressed this, Jack Eichel is no longer the captain of the Buffalo Sabres,” GM Kevyn Adams said. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision.”
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Senators coach preparing to start season without Brady Tkachuk

Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith says he has to make plans to start the season without star winger Brady Tkachuk. The native of Scottsdale, Ariz., is the lone unsigned restricted free agent in the NHL. “We were hoping obviously he’d be here by now," Smith said Tuesday. "As coaches, you...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
New Jersey Devils
Washington Capitals
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby Named To Team Canada’s Initial Olympics Roster

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby will have a chance to play for a third Olympics’ gold medal. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain was just named to Team Canada’s initial roster for the 2022 Olympics. Crosby famously hails from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Triple Gold Club member Sidney Crosby has been selected to Hockey Canada’s initial 2022 Olympic Roster 🇨🇦 More details: https://t.co/QzMB6Ntsgz pic.twitter.com/qx7pj1x0Kn — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 4, 2021 He was the captain of Team Canada and won his second Olympic Gold back in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. That was the last time NHL players were allowed to participate in the Winter Games. Crosby also has gold medals from the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, the 2016 World Championship and the 2005 World Junior Championship. In addition to Crosby, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo have also been named to the initial roster. The 2022 games are happening in Beijing starting Feb. 4.
NHL
localdvm.com

No scramble, playoffs set: Yanks-Red Sox, Giants win West

Rafael Devers delivered big time for the Boston Red Sox. Aaron Judge did just enough for the New York Yankees. And Buster Posey boosted the San Francisco Giants to the NL West crown, dropping the 106-win Dodgers into a dangerous wild-card game. In a flash, the Major League Baseball playoff...
MLB
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly “Preparing” To Play Games Without Kyrie Irving

With NBA preseason action now in full swing, the Brooklyn Nets still aren’t sure what Kyrie Irving’s plans are regarding vaccination for the COVID-19 virus. As of right now, as an unvaccinated player, the star point guard is unable to practice or play in the Barclays Center due to New York’s local vaccine requirements. And as long as he remains unvaccinated, he’ll only be allowed to play in away games for the Nets’ squad.
NBA

