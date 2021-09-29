CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – September 23-29

By Grant Sweeter
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGzd3_0cBtV75400

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This past week saw a lot of great plays and playmakers from local high school and college teams. Here’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Gustad scores at the buzzer – Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad

The first honorable mention comes from Gaville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad who takes the screen pass with just eight seconds left in the first half. He would shake several tackles on his way to a 52 yard touchdown to end the half. However, the Raiders would fall to Avon, 36-32.

HM: Dierickx with the leaping grab – West Central’s Braden Dierickx

The final honorable mention goes to West Central’s Braden Dierickx who reaches up and over his defender to haul in the big first down gain. The Trojans would win their fourth straight game, 27-13 over Dakota Valley.

#5: A bomb from Hoffman to Foxley – Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman to Joey Foxley

The number five play of the week comes from the Black Panthers of Platte-Geddes as quarterback Dawson Hoffman launches a bomb downfield to Joey Foxley who juggles the tipped pass and then brings it in for the touchdown. Platte-Geddes would earn a 33-12 win over Wolsey-Wessington.

#4: One handed snag for Smith – USF’s Ty Smith

The fourth best play of the week features a great one-handed catch by USF’s Ty Smith who is able to beat great coverage for the first down gain. Despite his effort, USF would fall 41-10 to Northern State.

‘We think we’re a good team’: Northern State football off to its best start in 18 years

#3: VanWesten with the great interception – Brandon Valley’s Max VanWesten

Checking in at number three is an incredible interception by Max VanWesten of Brandon Valley. The ball deflects off the tight end and then lands on VanWesten who’s able to bring it in for the INT. The Lynx would stay unbeaten with a 17-10 win over Washington.

#2: A spectacular INT for Theobald – O’Gorman’s Henry Theobald

The runner-up play of the week comes from O’Gorman’s Henry Theobald who is attempting to break up a pass, but then he traps the ball against the receiver and then brings in the interception with just one hand. This play would help the Knights, but it wasn’t enough as they suffered a 21-17 loss to Lincoln.

#1: One hand only for #1 – Roosevelt’s Asmerom Mahammad

The top play of the week continues the theme of nice defensive plays as Roosevelt’s Asmerom Mahammad plays the ball perfectly as he uses his right hand to reach up and make the terrific interception. Roosevelt would give the Tigers a battle, but Harrisburg would go on to earn a 38-34 win over Roosevelt.

That’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play, you can submit it by tweeting to us using the #KELOSports.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

