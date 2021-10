September 21st, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Some of the new WWE NXT talents like Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker were in the ring to start. New NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa hit the ring to cut a passionate promo about being back on top and putting over the new talents as the future. Even with a new coat of paint, NXT is still the special place it has always been. Cameron Grimes showed up for a title shot but Joe Gacy cut him off until LA Knight showed up to say he had everyone beat last week. Odyssey Jones cut him off to say he lost twice in one night last week and has no right to talk. Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland also hit the ring and Dunne ran them down before Ciampa leveled him. That led to a big brawl, with Ciampa and Breakker clearing out Dunne and Holland to end it. That was okay but it’s too early to buy into some of this.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO