CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bentonville, AR

Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees ahead of holidays

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heath Higgs
KFOR
KFOR
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VG2Bm_0cBtUyNB00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA /KFTA) — Walmart is planning to hire approximately 150,000 new U.S. store employees ahead of the holidays, the retailer announced Wednesday.

Most of the new hires will be permanent, full-time positions, according to a post on the company’s corporate blog .

Along with the 150,000 new employees in stores, Walmart also announced plans to hire 20,000 associates in its supply chain facilities to permanent roles.

‘Sandwich bandit’ linked to dozens of burglaries arrested after manhunt in Duncan

According to the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, its average U.S. hourly wage is now $16.40.

Interested applicants can apply in-store, online , or from the Me@Walmart app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
Bentonville, AR
Food & Drinks
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Business
Bentonville, AR
Lifestyle
City
Bentonville, AR
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
State
Arkansas State
Bentonville, AR
Business
KFOR

KFOR

1K+
Followers
796
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy