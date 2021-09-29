End September With A Stock-Up Of These New, Must-Have Makeup Launches

KISS — an acronym for “Keep It Simple, Stupid” — is a design principle from the mid-1900s centered around one key idea: the more you complicate things, the more likely they are to become obsolete. It was first coined by a Navy engineer, but it’s applied throughout the design world, and when you think about it, is the kind of phrase you should also be repeating to yourself when getting dressed. The more you simplify the elements of an outfit, the easier you’ll find it to put them together. Nowhere is this more important than accessories. For many women, a leather purse is the finishing touch that can make or break an outfit — pulling things together or creating sartorial dissonance.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO