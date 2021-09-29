CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold futures settle at lowest price in almost 6 months

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Gold futures fell on Wednesday to settle at their lowest level since the end of March, with dollar-denominated prices for the precious metal pressured by strength in the U.S. dollar. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.6% at 94.367, trading at the highest since September of last year, FactSet data show. While gold metal is likely to weaken further amid a stronger dollar, its outlook may be influenced by the Federal Reserve's "preferred inflation gauge," the core personal consumption expenditures price index, due out Friday, said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. December gold fell $14.60, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,722.90 an ounce, the lowest most-active contract finish since March 31, FactSet data show.

MarketWatch

Life Time Group IPO prices at $18 a share, low end of proposed range

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share late Wednesday, the low end of its proposed range. The company sold 39 million shares to raise $702 million at a valuation of $3.6 billion. The stock will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange later Thursday under the ticker "LTH."
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Glove makers' share buy-backs paused despite stock prices nearing lowest in 12 months

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): Glove makers have paused on share buy-backs despite stock prices nearing their lowest in a year. As at the noon break on Thursday, Top Glove Corp Bhd's share price has fallen to RM2.75 from its 12-month peak of RM9.60 in October 2020, Hartalega Holdings Bhd's to RM5.96 from RM19.04, Supermax Corp Bhd's to RM2.29 from RM10.70 and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's to RM2.28 from RM8.13 in the same period.
MARKETS
#Gold Metal#Inflation#Factset#The Federal Reserve#Fxtm
Motley Fool

Refinance Demand Plummets 10% to Lowest Level in 3 Months

Fewer homeowners are refinancing these days. Should you?. Refinance activity has been strong among homeowners since last summer, when mortgage rates began falling. But last week, refinance demand dropped 10%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index, falling to its lowest level in three months. Why the sudden...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Sonoco to hike uncoated recycled paperboard prices by $60 a ton for all grades from Nov. 1 as inflation weighs

Packaging company Sonoco said Thursday it is raising the price of uncoated recycled paperboard in the U.S. and Canada by $60 per ton effective Nov. 1. The price change will apply to all grades of URB. The move comes in response to continued inflationary pressures on manufacturing costs, including energy, freight, chemicals and packaging materials, the company said in a statement. "Inflation on our input costs remain unabated as we enter the last quarter of 2021, and we expect these cost pressures to continue into 2022," said Tim Davis, division vice president and general manager, North America Paper. Sonoco shares were not active premarket, but have gained 3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps over 350 points and S&P 500 retakes perch at 4,400 in early Thursday action, a day before monthly jobs report

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Thursday morning, heading for a third straight day of gains, on signs that the the debt-ceiling issue in Washington will be resolved for at least two more months and that relations with China may be thawing. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits fell 38,000, to 326,000, in the week ended Oct. 2. That data comes a day ahead of closely watched September employment report, which could be a catalyst for markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] rose by about 356 points, or 1.1%, to 34,781, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.9% at 4,404, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1% to 14,655. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader and Kentucky Republican, effectively ended worries - for now - around the debt ceiling by announcing that Republicans would not filibuster an increase. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet virtually before the end of the year, according to reports.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Sourcing Journal

Why Are Import Prices Falling While Consumer Prices Are Rising?

I’m feeling pretty dumb these days. Help me out. Here’s my quandary: U.S. apparel import prices are falling, and precipitously from some major suppliers, while the prices paid by consumers for clothing are rising. You may ask, so what? But I wonder if there’s more to the story. Let’s take a look. I’m not surprised to see that prices paid for clothing by consumers in the United States have moved up this year. No wonder when I consider all of the press about knotted supply chains, labor shortages, Covid lockdowns, and a lack of shipping and trucking capacity. In fact, consumer apparel...
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Whipsaw and Close Lower

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday but rebounded from session lows. The dollar found traction after declining for 2 consecutive trading session. The drop in the greenback came despite higher Treasury yields. Since gold is priced in U.S. dollars, a stronger U.S. currency makes gold less attractive in other currencies. The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting gross domestic product growth braking to a 2.3% annualized rate in the third quarter. The U.S. Trade Deficit rallied to a record high in August.
MARKETS
fxempire.com

Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Get Hit

Gold markets have fallen during the trading session on Tuesday to reach down towards the $1750 level, an area that has been important more than once. The fact that we are trying to hang on here is a good sign, but quite frankly the close of the daily candlestick will be the most important part. If we were to close at these lower levels, it is likely that we will eventually see this market push through the bottom and go looking towards the $1725 level again. Granted, there is no guarantee, but it clearly would be a resumption of the selling pressure.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

