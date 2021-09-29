CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsyth County, NC

Family of Black man who died in custody files lawsuit

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cBtUF5q00

The family of a Black man who died in a North Carolina jail two years ago has filed a lawsuit saying his civil rights were violated when detention officers and a nurse ignored his medical distress and pinned him on a mattress as he yelled that he couldn't breathe.

Among the issues pointed out in the 74-page lawsuit was a handwritten note from a captain in the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to emergency workers after John Neville reached the hospital on Dec. 2, 2019, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The note said: “Call if and when there is a time of death and if an autopsy is performed. We need to know yes or no. Thank you.”

“The callousness of this note demonstrates that correctional defendants were more concerned with the potential fallout from their treatment of Mr. Neville than they were for Mr. Neville’s wellbeing,” the lawsuit said.

Neville died after having a medical emergency at the Forsyth County jail. Body camera videos showed him struggling with guards to get up from where he lay on the floor, calling out for his mother and yelling “I can’t breathe!” more than 20 times as he was being restrained. Neville had been arrested several days earlier.

Five former detention officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville’s death. A trial date has not yet been set. Attorneys for Neville’s son and executor of his estate, Sean Neville, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court. The detention officers and nurse were named as defendants, along with Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr., Wellpath LLC, the jail’s medical provider at the time, and Forsyth County.

“In keeping with our previous stance, we had hoped to quietly and privately resolve our differences with Forsyth County, the Sheriff’s office and Wellpath,” Sean Neville said. “They have made that impossible and so now we have hired the lawyers at Kilpatrick Townsend to help us seek the fair and just outcome which none of us children nor our father John have yet received.”

The newspaper said it was unable to reach for comment any of the attorneys representing the detention officers and the nurse.

Kimbrough didn’t publicly acknowledge Neville’s death for six months. But in June 2020, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal, the sheriff provided limited information, the newspaper said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday. Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately...
Reuters

U.S. Senate rushes to advance $480 billion debt limit increase

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a step toward passing a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority, a move that would avert a catastrophic debt default later this month but set up another partisan showdown in early December. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
Forsyth County, NC
Society
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Racial Injustice#The Winston Salem Journal#District Court#Wellpath Llc#Sheriff
Reuters

Biden's CIA director creates unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on...
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

ABC News

413K+
Followers
105K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy