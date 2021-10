SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just as oil prices hit multi-year highs on Tuesday, prices went down Wednesday, which just goes to show its an ever-changing cycle. Oil prices dropped nearly two percent on Wednesday after hitting a multi-year highs. The latest surge in the crude prices had been caused by the refusal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to boost output and concern about tight energy supplies globally.

