Oglebay to host first-ever beer dash

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

Celebrate the wonders of fall at the 44 th annual Oglebayfest on Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The 2021 schedule of events includes:

· Phil Maxwell Artists’ and Gourmet Market presented by Oglebay Institute: Located in Mansion Woods next to the Mansion Museum , this exciting market features regional foods and an extensive display of fine, handcrafted wares with live demonstrations by the tri-state’s most skilled artisans. Mansion Woods also features a robust live entertainment schedule.

Mansion Woods Entertainment Schedule:

o Friday, October 1

·         Bob Gaudio: 12-2 p.m.

·         Chelsey Keding: 2:30-4:30 p.m.

·         Markus & James: 5-7 p.m.

o Saturday, October 2

·         Jim Berze: 10-11:30 a.m.

·         Jeff Tappe Duo: 12-2 p.m.

·         Maria Ducci: 2:30-4:30 p.m.

·         New Age Adenas: 5-7 p.m.

o Sunday, October 3

·         Daniel Welsh: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

·         The Muddle: 12-2 p.m.

·         R&B: 3-5 p.m.

· Parade & Fireworks: Taking place on Saturday, October 2, the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Oglebay Good Zoo, and an electrifying fireworks display will light up the night sky over Schenk Lake on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

· German-style Rathskeller : Located at Hess Shelter , the Rathskeller is one of Oglebayfest’s most popular destinations. This German-style beer garden offers dozens of seasonal and domestic brews paired with German favorites such as bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, and more!  The Rathskeller also features a variety of live entertainment all weekend long.

Rathskeller Entertainment Schedule:

o Friday, October 1

·         Road Hogs: 4:30-6 p.m.

·         MSM: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

·         Eli and the Mojo Kings: 9-11 p.m.

o Saturday, October 2

·         Frank Pusateri and his Accordion: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

· Alpen Glow German Band : 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

·         Gage Joseph Band: 8:30-11 p.m.

o Sunday, October 3

·         Frank Pusateri and his Accordion: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

· Alpen Glow German Band : 12-5 p.m.

· Ohio County Country Fair: Located at Levenson Shelter , the fair features displays of elaborate quilts, homegrown foods, and gentle animals on Saturday and Sunday. The fair offers a variety of traditional fair demonstrations and competitions for all ages including quilting demonstrations, butter making, hog calling, fiddling, rock throwing, and baby crawling competitions.

· Oglebayfest 0.5K Beer Dash: Don’t miss the first-ever 0.5K Beer Dash at Schenk Lake on Sunday, October 3 at 9 a.m. Race around the lake and try not to spill your beer! Winners will be determined by finishing time and amount of beer remaining in their mug. Prizes will be awarded to 1 st , 2 nd and 3 rd place finishers in a mens and womens category. Prizes will also be awarded for the most spirited outfit. Cost is $20 and includes a souvenir mug and two beer refills. Must bring valid ID to participate. Underage participants will receive non-alcoholic beverages. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3CWsul3 . Same day registration begins on Sunday, October 3 at 8 a.m. at Hess Shelter.

· Parking & Shuttle Service: Oglebayfest offers free parking and shuttle service. Complimentary shuttle service will transport guests to a variety of key locations including Schenk Lake, Good Zoo, Mansion Museum, The Hilltop, Crispin Center and Wilson Lodge.

For a complete schedule of Oglebayfest events, visit www.oglebay.com/oglebayfest .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

