Album Review – Screen Violence by Chvrches

By Andy Lindquist
sfsonic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a bid for pop glory on Love Is Dead, Chvrches have returned to their classic sound found on Screen Violence, and the result is their strongest overall album of their career. The key to Chvrches has always been synthesizing the old sounds of 80\s synth pop and 90s indie rock into something brand new that feels fresh and vital. While Love Is Dead had some strong songs, the production was a bit too overbearing and many of the arrangements were a bit too simple. Screen Violence sees the band returning to self-production and the whole record has a very personal and intimate vibe. Like any great piece of art, there are many ways to digest and analyze the music and the lyrics, but there is a distinct undercurrent of 80s horror movies and goth-rock. The title itself refers to horror movies but there are plenty of other references throughout these songs.

