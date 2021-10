From take-out containers to packing peanuts, New Yorkers will see a whole lot less of both as a statewide ban on those products will go into effect soon. In 2020 smack dab in the midst of the chaos that was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York lawmakers passed a budget and within that budget was a ban on single-use containers and packing peanuts made of polystyrene foam, which the average person knows as styrofoam. The ban already took effect in New York City but it will hit the rest of the state starting on January 1, 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO