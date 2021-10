Great Races in History: When Jon Sieben Shot Down The Albatross For Olympic Gold. As part of our dedication to the history of the sport and iconic moments, Swimming World has been presenting its readership with looks at great races from the past. The latest installment looks at the final of the 200-meter butterfly at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. In that race, Australian Jon Sieben pulled off one of the biggest upsets the sport has seen.

