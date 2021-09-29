Read-Only role assignment issue
I have deployed a number of other roles using SAML successfully. Now when it comes to assigning the Read-only role this has become a challenge. Unlike the other previously configured roles that also included not only the SAML mapping but also the Shift assignments, which work. The Read-Only role does not, this issue is specific to the role and is an issue within XSOAR. I have even upgraded to the latest App version to attempt to resolve this as suggessted within a techdoc.live.paloaltonetworks.com
