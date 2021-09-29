Allowing Things to Happen: An Interview with Tyshawn Sorey

The new music ensemble Alarm Will Sound has released a new album, For George Lewis/Autoschediasms. It features recordings of two compositions by Tyshawn Sorey. For George Lewis has never been recorded before; Autoschediasms has been around in various forms for a few years. The first version I heard had been performed by Crash Ensemble at the MusicNOW festival in Cincinnati, Ohio. I asked Sorey about it when I interviewed him for DownBeat in 2018, and he described it as less of a piece of music than a language for conducted improvisation — “this lexicon of new information for them to follow me with…visual and verbal cues, textual cues”.

